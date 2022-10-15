Vignesh Shivan shares cryptic note amid surrogacy row, writes 'choose people who will...'

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

The surrogacy row involving Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara has generated discussion about possible state law violations. The Tollywood star couple announced the birth of their twins on Sunday. According to recent rumours, Vignesh and Nayanthara chose a different procedure to have children. Ma Subramanian, the health minister for Tamil Nadu, announced on Monday that an investigation would be carried out to determine whether the surrogacy was carried out "according to the norms."

Vignesh has been posting cryptic notes on his Instagram account in response to the surrogacy row. The actor-director recently posted Instagram stories about relationships and spirituality.

Vignesh shared a note, that read, “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard.”

In another story a quote by Osho read as, “You don’t need any churches, you don’t need any temples, you don’t need any mosques; you don’t need only a prayerful heart, a loving heart, a grateful heart. That is your real temple. That will transform your whole life. That will help you discover not only yourself, but the very depths of this immense existence.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised everyone when the couple announced that they have become parents to twin boys. Vignesh shared photos and revealed the name of the twins on social media.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

Social media users speculated that babies are born via surrogacy. Meanwhile, legal experts said that surrogacy is illegal in India now. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian also reacted to the matter. For the unversed, commercial surrogacy is illegal in India since January 2022. As per The News Minute, on being asked about Vignesh and Nayanthara's child during a press meet in Tamil, Ma Subramanian said the Directorate of Medical Services will be directed to seek an explanation and conduct an inquiry on the same.