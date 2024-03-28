Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

Naveen Polishetty was riding a bike in Dallas, Texas when his bike skidded as he lost control, resulting in an injury to his arm.

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is known for his work in Telugu cinema, and rose to prominence with the sketches of the comedy collective AIB, has been injured as he met with a bike accident in the US recently.

As per the media reports, the actor was riding a bike in Dallas, Texas when his bike skidded as he lost control. The actor tried to manoeuvre his bike but he lost control resulting in an injury to his arm. The actor's arm got fractured. Currently, he is receiving medical care in the US. However, the actor has yet to share a statement on the same on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Naveen was last seen in 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'.

The film, which was directed and written by P Mahesh Babu, also featured Anushka Shetty. Currently, Naveen is busy with the Kalyan Shankar directorial 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' alongside Sreeleela. The music is composed by Thaman S. Naveen and gained popularity among youngsters after featuring in AIB (All India Backchod) videos. He started his film career with Life is Beautiful (2012).

Naveen got his first solo hit in Telugu cinema with the comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019). Naveen co-wrote and played the lead in this film, and it went on to become a super hit. In 2019, he also made his Hindi debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's blockbuster Chhichhore. On the work front, Naveen was last seen in Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Naveen is currenly working on Anaganaga Oka Raju.