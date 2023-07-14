Headlines

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

DNA | Why opposition parties are boycotting Parliament's inauguration?

DNA | Tomato prices soar high across India, know what 's driving the price hike

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

HomeEntertainment

world

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Mohanlal left fans thrilled with his stunning formal look as the actor visited London to watch a tennis game at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohanlal thrilled fans as he shared pictures from his recent attendance at the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. The actor shared a selfie dressed in one of his finest suits, as well as shots of the game he watched at the iconic centre court in London. The veteran actor’s fans praised his suave, formal look.

Mohanlal took to social media to share his pictures from Wimbledon. The actor looked classy as he wore a blue blazer with a matching tie and a white shirt. He also wore rimless glasses. Accompanying him at the game was K Madhavan, President and CEO of Star India. The duo watched the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Fans reacted to the pictures in a very positive way. One fan wrote, “Love you Anna (brother). Your simplicity inspired us.” While others appreciated his look. One user wrote, “Now this is called swag. Happy to see your stylish photos from Wimbledon! Talk about glamour”. Another comment read, "Making India proud always. Stay blessed anna, and enjoy in London!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Mohanlal is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors and biggest stars in Indian cinema history and certainly one of the two foremost actors from Malayalam cinema (along with Mammootty). He has also appeared in a number of Tamil, Telugu, and even Hindi films.

Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced her first pan-India film with Mohanlal. The movie, titled Vrusbhaha, will go on floors next month. The film will be helmed by director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry. The actor is also awaiting the release of two of his much-awaited films - Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He also has a supporting role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timings, other details

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE