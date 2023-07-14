Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Mohanlal left fans thrilled with his stunning formal look as the actor visited London to watch a tennis game at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Mohanlal thrilled fans as he shared pictures from his recent attendance at the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. The actor shared a selfie dressed in one of his finest suits, as well as shots of the game he watched at the iconic centre court in London. The veteran actor’s fans praised his suave, formal look.

Mohanlal took to social media to share his pictures from Wimbledon. The actor looked classy as he wore a blue blazer with a matching tie and a white shirt. He also wore rimless glasses. Accompanying him at the game was K Madhavan, President and CEO of Star India. The duo watched the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Fans reacted to the pictures in a very positive way. One fan wrote, “Love you Anna (brother). Your simplicity inspired us.” While others appreciated his look. One user wrote, “Now this is called swag. Happy to see your stylish photos from Wimbledon! Talk about glamour”. Another comment read, "Making India proud always. Stay blessed anna, and enjoy in London!"

Mohanlal is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors and biggest stars in Indian cinema history and certainly one of the two foremost actors from Malayalam cinema (along with Mammootty). He has also appeared in a number of Tamil, Telugu, and even Hindi films.

Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced her first pan-India film with Mohanlal. The movie, titled Vrusbhaha, will go on floors next month. The film will be helmed by director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry. The actor is also awaiting the release of two of his much-awaited films - Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He also has a supporting role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer.