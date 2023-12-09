Headlines

Entertainment

Meet Ted Sarandos, Netflix Ceo, who was once video cassette store clerk, married to US Ambassador, his net worth is...

Here's all you need to know about Ted Sarandos, Netflix Ceo, whose pictures with South stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Chiranjeevi are going viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

During the pandemic, when everyone was forced to stay in their homes, theatres were shut down, the only source of entertainment was OTT. These OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and more took the responsibility to keep people entertained. Not only this, these streaming services provide content from various languages.

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT giant and Netflix Originals like Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara, Mismatched and more has entertained the audience. But do you know who runs the OTT giant? Well it's Ted Sarandos.\

Who is Ted Sarandos?

Ted Sarandos is an American businessman who is the co-chief executive officer of Netflix. He was born in Arizona, the son of an electrician, and has 4 siblings. His journey to becoming the CEO of Netflix is quite interesting. 

Ted used to spend hours watching TV shows like I Love Lucy, The Jack Benny Program, and The Andy Griffith Show as a child. He once stated that his family didn't travel much and therefore television, movies, and books were the only way to see the world. He developed a knowledge of TV and films in his teenage. While writing for his high school newspaper, he interviewed Ed Asner, who was in Phoenix for a local Screen Actors Guild meeting. Asner then introduced Ted to others in the entertainment industry building his interest in journalism, entertainment, and politics. 

He once started as a video cassette store clerk and was promoted to store manager of the Arizona Video Cassettes West chain in 1983. He managed 8 retail video stores and then in 1988, Western Regional Director of Sales and Operations for one of the largest video distributors in the United States, East Texas Distributors. 

He joined Netflix in 2000 and served as its chief content officer overseeing Netflix's original programming and entertainment efforts. After his dedicated work and pushing the OTT giant towards the success ladder, he was announced as the co-CEO along with Hastings in 2017. In 2022, Sarandos was named Entertainment Person of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in recognition of his work in entertainment marketing and communications. 

Ted Sarandos personal life

Ted Sarandos was married to Michelle Sarandos, his first wife with whom he has two children. However, later in 2009, he married former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas (2009–2011) Nicole Avant. Sarandos and his wife held a fundraiser for President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign in Southern California in 2009 and raised over $700,000 for the Democratic candidate. 

Ted Sarandos net worth 

According to Forbes Netflix pays co-CEO Ted Sarandos Rs 300 crore ($40 million) as compensation. According to Jagran TV, Sarandos has a whopping net worth of Rs 2700 crore ($325 million) and he was also named in the 100 most influential people in the world list by Time Magazine in 2012.

Ted Sarandos meets Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Cheeranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu

Well, recently Jr NTR hosted Ted Sarandos for lunch at his Hyderabad residence. Well not just this, his photos of his meet with some of the South superstars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, and others. 

Ted Sarandos posted a series of photos from his many meets. He captioned it, "I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back.”

