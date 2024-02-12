Twitter
Entertainment

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

The highest-paid Kannada actor used to work as a backstage worker before becoming a star.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Recently, several Kannada films like Rishab Shetty's Kantara, and Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, have struck gold at the box office. The success of these films has given a boost to the Kannada actors who now charge a whopping amount per film. The highest-paid Kannada actor is now giving tough competition to several A-listers. 

The superstar we are talking about is the son of a driver who started working at the age of 16. Before becoming a star, he used to work as an extra in the film and got Rs 50 as his first pay. He is none other than Yash. 

Yash was born in a village in Karnataka and his father was a driver of State Road Transportation Corporation. He always aspired to be an actor since a young age and wanted to quit school, however, his parents insisted he should complete his studies. Therefore, in 2003, at the age of 16, his parents allowed him to go to Banglore to work as an assistant director but stated that he wouldn't be allowed to go back if he returned home. However, the project he was working on, got cancelled after only two days of filming. He stayed in Banglore and worked as a backstage worker and got Rs 50 as his first pay. 

Now, he has become a star in the Kannada film industry and reportedly earns Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore for one project, depending on the role he plays in it. Not only this, as per a report in Hindustan Times, he is now charging Rs 150 crore for his upcoming movie, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He lives a luxurious life 

Following Yash is Darshan Thoogudeepa, who reportedly charges around Rs 20 crore for each big screen outing. Next on the list is Kichcha Sudeep, who has also acted in several Bollywood films like Phoonk, Rann, and Dabangg 3 and reportedly charges a remuneration of around Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore per project, depending on his role. Other top-paid actors in the Kannada film industry are Upendra and Rishab Shetty. who reportedly charges around Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for each film.

Well, Yash lives a luxurious life and owns a lavish house worth Rs 4 crore. The actor also owns a swanky collection of carks and bikes which includes a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, a Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe, and a Range Rover Evoque. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash has several films lined up including Prashanth Neel's KGF 3, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana wherein he will reportedly play the role of Ravana and he is also reported to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the yet untitled. 

