Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media, shares reason: 'I will not be...'

On Saturday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his break from social media and posted a long note about the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Famous Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his break from all the social media platforms. On Saturday, Lokesh dropped a note on his X (formerly Twitter), explaining his reason for quitting social media for a short time. 

Lokesh decided to take a break from social media due to...

After directing Thalapathy Vijay in the blockbuster Leo, Lokesh started work on his next directorial Fight Club. The director decided to take a break from all the social media platforms, so that he could concentrate on his next film. In the note, he thanked the fans for the constant support and then explained his reason behind the break from social media. 

His statement reads, "Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project."

The statement further reads, "During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay positive and ignore Negativity! Much Love, Lokesh Kanagaraj." He shared the statement with a hug face and red heart emojis. 

Here's the note

Lokesh's last directorial Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt was among the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year. Lokesh's next film Fight Club is expected to release in cinemas in 2024.  

