Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen confirm dating: A look back at Aarya actor's past relationships

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi today posted a cryptic tweet announcing Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen as his “better half”. The latter shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

In another tweet, Lalit Modi clarified that he and Sushmita Sen aren’t married yet. He wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Before this, the actor has been vocal about her past relationships. Earlier this month, in an interview with actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita had revealed that she “came close to getting married thrice”.

“All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids (Alisah and Renee), he can’t let me get into a messy affair,” the Aarya actor had said.

Sushmita has famously remained unmarried, and broken stereotypes when she became an adoptive single mother at the age of 24 back in the day. She is a single mom to two daughters -- Renee and Alisah.

The actor had in December last year announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl after three years of dating. The two had met at a fashion show in 2018 and hit it off instantly. They started dating right after and bonded over family, friends and mutual interests. But their romance has remained short-lived.

Before Rohman, Sushmita has always been talked about her short-lived relationships, including one with actor Randeep Hooda.

Before Rohman came into her life, Sushmita dated Ritik Bhasin for nearly four years. There were also reports that the two were on the verge of getting married and planning to buy a house in Mumbai.

Earlier, Sushmita has been in reported long- and short-lived relationships with Bunty Sachdeva, Sabeer Bhatia, Sanjay Narang, Vikram Bhatt, Wasim Akram, Imtiaz Khatri, Manav Menon, Mudassir Aziz and Randeep Hooda.

Sushmita and Vikram Bhatt's relationship was one of the most talked about topics in the industry. The two reportedly got along with each other on the sets of their 1996 film Dastak. But they failed to take their relationship to a next level.

Sushmita entered the film industry after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. After a brief sabbatical, she got a second lease of life as an actor with the Hotstar series Aaryan, which aired its second season last year.