Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

While promoting her newly-released series, Mumbai Diaries Season 2, Konkana Sen Sharma discussed how the OTT boom has helped talented actors.

Actress-director Konkana Sen Sharma has opened up about the boom of OTT, and how the digital world has created opportunities for actors who were unable to crack success on the big screen. The two-time National Award-winner actress has created a significant mark on OTT with her performances in shows such as Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Konkana even directed the short movie, The Mirror, for the anthology movie Lust Stories 2, and it has been regarded as the best among the four stories.

While promoting her latest series, Mumbai Diaries Season Two, Konkana shares her views on the boom of OTT. The actress says, "I feel that we are lucky to have these OTT platforms, I wish there were more (laughs) because it limits, and there's so much content being created. At the same time, I think a lot of actors who may not had the opportunity to shine in cinemas, have got these wonderful opportunities to showcase their talent on this platform."

Konkana further adds, "In web series, what happens is, one can get into the character over the seasons and keep building upon it, which is an unusual and interesting format. We also have short films, docu-series, fiction, mini-series, limited episodes etc. So the variety of formats opens it up and you don't have to stick to only one kind of format."

Konkana's co-star, Satyajeet Dubey also joins the conversation, and adds, "There are some stories that are limited to films, and there are some that can be adapted into a short story. Then there are stories, that need an extended series with multiple seasons, and it's a great time for us, as there is a lot of work happening. Recently, I have heard that actors and technicians are not available, because there is so much work happening. It's such a wonderful time. Everybody is employed." Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.