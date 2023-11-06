KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's KH234 title reveal video impresses fans.

36 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan, Kamal Haasan, and Mani Ratnam reunite for another gangster drama, Thug Life, which was tentatively titled KH234. Kamal Haasan's fierce avatar in the title reveal video has left fans impressed.

On Monday, the makers of Thug Life released an intriguing video to reveal the title of the film. In the video, Kamal says, “My name is Rengaraya Sakthivel Nayakan.” As he is talking to the camera, a gang is racing toward him with lethal weapons. He further says, “Kayalpattu Kaaran. The moment I was born, they decided my fate that I was a criminal… gonda… Yakuza. In Japanese, Yakuza means gangster.” He then drops his white veil flaunting his rugged martial arts dress and gets ready to fight the goons without any weapon. His martial arts moves have left fans with goosebumps.

One of the comments read, "Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, the legendary duo is back." Another wrote, "Background music is giving goosebumps." Another comment read, "Goosebumps guaranteed." Another fan commented, "When two legends combine, the least one can expect is a masterpiece." Another wrote, "Golden era of Tamil cinema begins."

The film marks Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s collaboration after 36 years. The two worked together in the 1987 movie Nayakan which was also a gangster drama. Now the two have again collaborated for a high-octane gangster drama. Not only Kamal Hasaan, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi who will be seen in a pivotal role in the gangster drama.

The film is written by Haasan and Ratnam. It will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Haasan, Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth will produce.

