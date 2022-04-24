KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 10: Film’s Hindi version enters Rs 300 crore club

File Photo

Another milestone has been reached! With its Hindi version, KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Confirming the news, Taran Adarsh wrote, “₹ 300 CR CLUB & ITS MEMBERS... 2014: #PK 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan 2016: #Sultan 2016: #Dangal 2017: #TigerZindaHai 2018: #Padmaavat 2018: #Sanju 2019: #War 2022: #KGF2m #Baahubali2 [2017] is the *ONLY* film in ₹ 500 cr Club #India biz. #Hindi.”



Yesterday, he had tweeted, “Confirming this Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi”

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Even the celebrities can't stop raving about the pan-India flick and after Allu Arjun, Prabhas is the latest to join the bandwagon of KGF.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 22, the Baahubali star congratulated the entire team including actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and wrote, "Congratulations @thenameisyash, @prashanth_neel, @VKiragandur and the entire team for the blockbuster success of #KGFChapter2! @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7".

This congratulatory message doesn't seem so surprising since Prabhas is starring in Prashanth Neel's next film titled Salaar with Shruti Haasan. In a recent interview with DNA, the Radhe Shyam star was asked if KGF Chapter 2 being declared a blockbuster hit puts pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster with Salaar.

Prabhas then told DNA, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster -- my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing!"