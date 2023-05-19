Did Keerthy Suresh just introduce her 'husband-to-be', a Dubai-based businessman? Here's what we know so far

Keerthy Suresh with Farhan Bin Liaquath

A couple of pictures posted by Keerthy Suresh on her Instagram have led to the actress’ personal life become a ssubject of speculation. On Thursday, the actress wished a Dubai-based businessman on his birthday and shared two happy pictures with him. Withon hours, reports started floating that the actress was dating the said person and was set to tie the knot soon.

Keerthy took to Instagram to share a picture on her Stories with Dubai-based realtor Farhan Bin Liaquath, where the two posed for the camera twinning in yellow. She wrote a birthday wish with him. After Farhan posted a selfie with Keerthy on his account, the actress re-shared that picture too. Within hours, many Telugu news portals began referring to Farhan as Keerthy’s ‘husband-to-be’ despite the fact that neither Keerthy nor Farhan had indicated anything of the sort.

Farhan, who hails from Kerala, is a known real-estate entrepreneur in Dubai and has been friends with Keerthy for quite some time as per reports. Farhan has connections to several celebrities from Kerala, the state Keerthy hails from as well. So far, he actress has shied away from talking about her personal life. The reports of them dating or getting married may just be premature rumours.

Keerthy Suresh, 30, is a National Award-winner, who has several hits under her belt in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has also appeared in a few Malayalam films. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2018 for Mahanati and has also appeared in hits like Remo, Sarkar, Good Luck Sakhi, and Sarkaru Vaari Patta. Her last release – Dasara – was a huge success at the box office.