Keerthy Suresh reportedly gifted gold coins worth Rs 70 lakh to Dasara crew on last day of shoot

Keerthy Suresh/File Photo

South Superstar Nani is ready to woo his fans once again with his upcoming movie Dasara which is set to release in theatres this month. The movie is directed by Srikant Odela who will be making his debut as a director with this film. Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in the lead role in the Telugu film and as per reports the actress recently gifted 130 gold coins to the Dasara movie crew.

As per reports, Keerthy Suresh spent nearly 70-75 Lakhs to give gifts to the Dasara crew on the last day of shooting. A source told IANS, “Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot. She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film.” According to reports from Dainik Jagran, the actress gave 130 gold coins of 10 grams to the crew as a gift.

Nani gathered a lot of praise for his transformation into an action hero since the teaser and trailer launch. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 30. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri On SLV Cinemas Banner, it is being billed as Nani’s first pan-India project.

Dasara is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines in Telangana. The action drama is set to release in theatres on March 30 and the fans are already hyped up for the film. Nani was recently seen in Vizag for Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI match where he also made Aron Finch dance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani will be next seen in Nani 30 which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi. The film marks Angad Bedi’s south debut. Nani 30 is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv and produced by C V Mohan, Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S under Vyra Entertainments.

