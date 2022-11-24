Kantara OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Rishab Shetty's path-breaking blockbuster

Kantara

Kantara OTT release: Rishab Shetty starrer Kannada blockbuster Kantara wrote History at the box office. A film made at the cost of Rs 12 crore, went on to collect Rs 400 crore at the box office. Kantara broke several records and even surpassed the giant Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 in the original Kannada version. Now, the much-loved, much-acclaimed, latest blockbuster is all set to premiere on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Kantara

Rishab Shetty starrer action-drama Kantara will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the original Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages from today (November 24). Yesterday, Rishab shared the news for his fans on his Twitter, and wrote, "#KantaraOnPrime, Tomorrow."

Here's the news

On November 22, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided the territory-wise breakup of the film sharing that Kantara has grossed Rs 356.40 crore in India and Rs 44.50 crore overseas taking the total collections to Rs 400.90 crore. "KANTARA crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide...#Kantara territory-wise breakup...Note: GROSS BOC #Karnataka: ₹ 168.50 cr #Andhra / #Telangana: ₹ 60 cr #TamilNadu: ₹ 12.70 cr #Kerala: ₹ 19.20 cr #Overseas: Rs 44.50 cr #NorthIndia: Rs 96 cr Total: Rs 400.90 cr", his tweet read.

Watch Suniel Shetty's reaction after watching Kantara

On November 14, Kantara completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.

The movie has been lauded by many for bringing out the story of a rural hinterland that delivered a magical and divine experience to the fans. A breathtaking climax with an acting masterclass from the actor-director Rishab Shetty left everybody in awe and in a state of shock with the divine ending. The theatrical experience was made magnificent by the technical brilliance of the cinematography and the delightful music that has been played in the loop by many. After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, the film was dubbed into other main languages. It was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.