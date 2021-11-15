Kannada actress Rachita Ram's 'first night' statement sparks a big controversy

Kannada actress Rachita Ram has landed herself in a row after giving statement on the "first night" during a press conference for her yet-to-be-released film 'Love You Rachchu'. The Kannada Kranthi Dal has demanded that the actress must seek a public apology for her statement and the organization has also asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban the actress.

Talking to reporters, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy, said that Rachita's statements were against the "culture of the land" and had "damaged the image of the state".

During a press conference, Rachita Ram, who is popularly known as 'dimple queen', had asked a reporter what he had done on his wedding night recently.

Rachita had asked the question after she was questioned by the reporter on acting in sensual scenes. During the press conference, Rachita had also said that the 'bold' scenes in the upcoming movie 'Love You Rachchu' was the demand of the script.

"There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?" Rachita asked the journalists.

Even as reporters were recovering from Rachita's shocking remarks, she answered her own questions with: "They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film."

And she added: "There is some reason why I have done these scenes. You will get to know it when you watch the movie. You just had a kid, you should tell me," she said smilingly at the reporter who had posed the question.