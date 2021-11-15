Meet Kannada actress Rachita Ram whose 'first night' statement has sparked a massive row

The Kannada Kranthi Dal has sough strict action against the actress and demanded that she must seek a public apology for her statement.

Popular Kannada actress Rachita Ram has sparked a massive controversy after giving statement on the "first night" during a press conference for her upcoming film 'Love You Rachchu'.

The Kannada Kranthi Dal has sough strict action against the actress and demanded that she must seek a public apology for her statement. The organization has also asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban the actress. Talking to reporters, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy, said that Rachita's statements were against the "culture of the land" and had "damaged the image of the state".