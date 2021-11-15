Meet Kannada actress Rachita Ram whose 'first night' statement has sparked a massive row

The Kannada Kranthi Dal has sough strict action against the actress and demanded that she must seek a public apology for her statement.
Popular Kannada actress Rachita Ram has sparked a massive controversy after giving statement on the "first night" during a press conference for her upcoming film 'Love You Rachchu'.
The Kannada Kranthi Dal has sough strict action against the actress and demanded that she must seek a public apology for her statement. The organization has also asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban the actress. Talking to reporters, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy, said that Rachita's statements were against the "culture of the land" and had "damaged the image of the state".
1. Who is Rachita Ram?
Rachita Ram's real name is Bindhiya Ramu and she is primarily known for her work in Kannada cinema. Before starting her film career, Rachita Ram appeared in the Kannada television soap opera Arasi.
2. Rachita Ram: Debut film
Rachita made her acting debut in the 2013 with Kannada-language film Bulbul. She was paired with Darshan in this film. She later appeared in Dil Rangeela (2014) and Ambareesha (2014).
3. Rachita Ram: Controversy
During a press conference, Rachita Ram, who is popularly known as 'dimple queen', had asked a reporter what he had done on his wedding night recently. Rachita had asked the question after she was questioned by the reporter on acting in sensual scenes. During the press conference, Rachita had also said that the 'bold' scenes in the upcoming movie 'Love You Rachchu' was the demand of the script.
4. What did Rachita Ram say?
"There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?" Rachita asked the journalists.
5. Rachita Ram: Accolades
She has received several accolades for her acting including a Filmfare award and three SIIMA Awards.