Tanishaa Mukerji defends stars' expenses, demands on film set: 'You cannot point out...'

Tanishaa Mukerji mentioned that it's unfair to criticise actors for their demands, considering they often work for more than 12 hours continuously

Tanishaa Mukerji, who is Kajol's sister and Tanuja's daughter, recently defended stars' tantrums, and expenses on a film set. She explained that actors who spend long hours on a film set require a vanity van equipped with the necessary facilities.

Tanishaa Mukerji also mentioned that it's unfair to criticize actors for their demands, considering they often work for more than 12 hours continuously. While speaking to Indian Express, she said, "Every star will have their tantrums; otherwise, they won’t be considered stars. You cannot point out that this particular actor has so many vans without considering the amount of time he is spending on your set."

She further mentioned, "It’s different when an actor like Akshay Kumar says I can only work 9-5, then he goes home and does his gym. Is the actor you are working with also just doing 9-5? How dare you tell ‘actors ke nakhre’? First point out if he is willing to be on your set for 14 hours? Is he willing to do an 18-hour shift with you? Consider all this and then comment. It is after considering and analysing these things you can talk about their tantrums and call their demands for gyms and chefs in their vanity vans unrealistic. Of course, he will need a chef, how is he going to manage his own food, workout, if he doesn’t have much time off your shoot?”

Tanishaa Mukherjee believes that some producers exaggerate minor issues just to put the actor down. She said, "People love to put the stars down, so they come up with things like, ‘arey yeh inke itne nakhre (Oh, they have so many tantrums).' When you are at the top, they love to put you down; they love to make the smallest thing about you a big deal."

She further stated, "Every star will have their tantrums; otherwise, they won’t be considered stars. The bigger the tantrum, the bigger the star. Some people believe this. If you are an independent producer and have a low budget, talk it out with the star, I am sure they will work out."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.