This film's OTT rights cost more than Animal-Dunki's combined budgets; cast fees alone is Rs 150 crore, VFX budget is...

The biggest Indian films of today create unimaginable hype. These films are mounted on huge budgets and several times, they are able to recover these budgets without releasing in theatres, just on the basis of their pre-release business itself. A good example of this phenomenon is this one upcoming pan-India film, which has reportedly already earned more money than the combined budgets of hits like Animal and Dunki.

The film which has Rs 200 crore riding on its OTT rights

Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi project Kalki 2898 AD is releasing this summer. The film is being called the most expensive Indian film ever made with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore due to its grand scale, huge cast, and loaded VFX and action sequences. A new report from Koimoi has stated that its makers are currently courting OTT players for the film’s digital rights and have quoted a price of Rs 200 crore. The report states that while nothing has been finalsed, big platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have shown interest.

How Kalki 2898 AD’s OTT rights cost more than Animal and Dunki

The Rs 200-crore price tag for the OTT rights of Kalki 2898 AD is unconfirmed but not entirely unbelievable. The film carries great hype and given its buzz, the makers are justified in hoping that someone would be willing to part with that much money for the digital rights. If the figure is true, it dwarfs the budgets of some of the recent hits from Bollywood. For instance, one of last year’s biggest hits – Animal – had a budget of Rs 100 crore. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was reportedly made in Rs 85 crore. Even when these two figures are put together, Kalki 2898 AD’s OTT rights are bigger.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Initially called Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi film that borrows elements from Indian mythology. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, leading a strong star cast of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. As per trade analyst Maobala Vijayabalan, the film's cast's fees alone is Rs 150 crore with Prabhas charging Rs 100 crore himself. The film's reported VFX budget is said to be over Rs 100 crore. Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres on May 9.

