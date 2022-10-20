Search icon
Kajal Aggarwal pens note on motherhood as son Neil turns six months old

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal posted an adorable picture of Neil where he is hiding his face with his hands

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal penned a long heartfelt post as her son Neil turned six months old on Wednesday. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an adorable picture of Neil where he is hiding his face with his hands. She wrote, "I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life." 

"I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Ofcourse, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn`t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!" she added. 

"You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight. You've had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods. Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You`ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already! I`m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have. Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil," she concluded. 

Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal practises Kalaripayattu for Kamal Haasan's film, shares intense training video

Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple announced the news of Kajal’s pregnancy in January 2022. After embracing motherhood, Kajal has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Apart from this, Kajal will also be seen in three Tamil films, Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma. 

Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
