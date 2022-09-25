Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal practises Kalaripayattu for Kamal Haasan's film, shares intense training video

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has shared her intense prep for Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Indian 2. Singham star is busy acing her Kalaripayattu skills, and she has shared a video, compiling various moments of her hardcore training sessions.

In the video, the new mommy of the filmy town is seen challenging herself, sharpening her sword-fighting skills, and pushing herself to the limit, just to master the skill. Kajal shared the video with a prolonged note.

Let's watch the video first

In the post, Kajal explained the importance of ancient self-defence art. "Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others." Kajal explained the origins of the art and further added, "Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally." This year, Kajal gave birth to a baby boy on April 19.

Aggarwal revealed that she's training for the skills for the past three years, and it has made her more patient. "Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari has been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform to different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters."

Three days ago, Veteran star Kamal Haasan started shooting for the remaining portions of the upcoming film Indian 2. The Tamil movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian, which also starred Haasan. The actor, whose last release was the superhit film Vikram, took to Twitter to share the update.

The photos of Kamal Haasan with director Shankar from Indian 2 sets have gone viral online and raised excitement among fans. Production on the Shankar directorial officially resumed on August 24. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of Indian 2.