Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu reveals son Neil’s face at the airport, photos go viral

Kajal Aggarwal with family

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchulu aren't having any objection to their son Neil getting popped by the paparazzi. Thus, the actress was captured with her family at the airport. In the new set of photos, we can see Kajal stepping out of her car, with Neil and Gautam. Kajal made Neil comfortable in his cradle car and then walks with him towards the airport.

While walking further, Kajal and Gautam posed happily with Neil, and they even stopped for a few seconds to pose properly for the paparazzi. For the unversed, Kajal was blessed with Neil on April 19, 2022.

(Image source: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, recently lost her cool with the media when she thought they were attempting to take pictures of her kid at the airport. At the airport, Anushka and Virat were both seen with Vamika. Anushka lost her cool with the paparazzi in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The actress is seen in the footage asking a paparazzo what he was doing while making a hand gesture in his direction. "Baby ka [picture] nahin le rahein hain," said a pap.

Since Vamika's birth, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken care to prevent the paparazzi from taking pictures of her. The famous couple has often asked the media to refrain from taking pictures of Vamika. Before that, Anushka and Virat had thanked the Indian paparazzi for respecting their daughter's privacy.

On the work front, Kajal will be making his comeback in films with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Kajal Aggarwal has shared her intense prep for Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Indian 2. Singham star is busy acing her Kalaripayattu skills, and she has shared a video, compiling various moments of her hardcore training sessions.

In the video, the new mommy of the filmy town is seen challenging herself, sharpening her sword-fighting skills, and pushing herself to the limit, just to master the skill. Kajal shared the video with a prolonged note. Indian 2 is expected to release in 2023.