Judwaa star Rambha, kids suffer minor injuries after road accident, asks netizens to 'pray for us'

Rambha left her fans worried after she informed them about the accident on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Well known actress Rambha and her kids escaped with minor injuries after a car rammed into her car at an intersection in Canada on Tuesday. As per the report of IANS, the actress, who at one point in time was among the top actresses of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, now resides in Canada along with her husband and three children.
 
The accident, the actress said, had occurred while she was returning after picking up her kids from school. While the actress confirmed that she and her children were safe although they had sustained minor injuries, she said that her daughter Sasha was still in the hospital.
 
On social media, the actress wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny. All of us are safe with minor injuries. My little Sasha is still in the hospital. Bad days, bad time. Please pray for us. Your prayers mean a lot."
 
As soon as the actress shared the photos, several netizens send their wishes for her little girl.  A user wrote, "My God. Take care please. Love and prayers." Another user wrote, "Omg... glad you guys are safe.. take care ra..sending prayers and love." A netizen added, "Omg, don't worry she will be fine,our prayers are always there for you Sasha will be recovered soon da." Rajput Payal added, "Ohh . Don’t worry. U guys have escaped the bad. Prayers." Another netizen added, "She will be fine. Don't worry Rambha garu." 
 
On the work front, Rambha has worked in Bollywood by starring in hit comedies like Judwaa (1997) and Gharwali Baharwali (1998). 
