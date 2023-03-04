Search icon
Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt win Spotlight Award for RRR from Hollywood Critics Association

After bagging Golden Globe and several international awards, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt bagged Spotlight Awards from Hollywood Critics Association for their performance in the global blockbuster RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

The winning streak for RRR continues. Actors Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR have been awarded the 'Spotlight Award` at Hollywood Critics Association 2023. The actors were not able to attend last week`s ceremony in the US with the rest of the team.

On Friday, the organisation revealed that they will be sending out their trophies next week."Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organisers wrote on Twitter.

They also shared photographs of the trophies.Ram Charan, the star of RRR, also presented the award at HCA 2023. He posted photos from the event and wrote, "I`m honoured to be representing Indian cinema alongside @ssrajamouli and MM. Keravani garu at the Hollywood Critics` Awards. I am proud that we received tonight as team RRR. Thank you for having me as a presenter, and Angela Bassett, I hope to get a selfie with you soon. 2023 @RRRmovie @HCACritics." Now everyone is eyeing the big award ceremony that is the Oscars. 

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India. RRR is a fictionalised story on Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Alia Bhtt and Ajay Devgn have extended cameos in the film. 

