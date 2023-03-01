Search icon
RRR star Ram Charan reacts to being called Brad Pitt of India on American chat show

Ram Charan represented RRR at the American TV show KTLA and reacted to him being called Brad Pitt of India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Ram Charan is in the US

As RRR eyes win at the Oscars, Ram Charan has been in America promoting the film. After his successful appearance on Good Morning America, the actor recently appeared as a guest on another American TV show and reacted to being called the Brad Pitt of India.

Ram Charan appeared on the TV show KTLA where he talked with hosts Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Frank Buckley, and Mark Kriski. The actor also shared a post on Twitter about his appearance on the show and wrote, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie is back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again.” The actor talked about the excitement around the film’s Oscar nomination. When Sam introduced the RRR actor to the audience, he asked if he likes being called the 'Brad Pitt of India’. To this, Ram Charan replied, “I mean I like that designation for sure.”

The RRR star expressed his excitement as the hosts asked how would he feel if Naatu Naatu wins the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards and said, “I just wanted to be a guest in the show and now being nominated, I can’t wait to take that lady back home with our team”

The actor added, “It will be the most surreal day in my life. I just want to be the guest on the show and now being a nominee for Best Original Song, I can't wait to take that (trophy) back to India. RRR is re-releasing tomorrow and I would want all of you to invest some time and it would definitely not disappoint you,”

RRR is the first Indian feature film to be nominated at the Oscars since Lagaan in 2001. The film’s song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song and it will also be performed live by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the 95th Academy Awards. The awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

