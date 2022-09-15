Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Jesse Powell, American R&B singer, passes away at 51

Jesse Powell's death was announced by his sister-songwriter Tamara Powell in a family statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Jesse Powell, American R&B singer, passes away at 51
Jesse Powell/Twitter

Jesse Powell, a famous American R&B singer-songwriter, passed away at the age of 51. His most famous song was the 1998 hit song You which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His death was announced in a family statement, shared by his younger sister Tamara Powell, who is also a singer-songwriter, on her Instagram account on September 13.

She posted a note that read, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his legacy." 

The statement concluded, "Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him" and was signed off as The Powell Family. The cause of death hasn't been announced by the family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell)

In another post, she paid an emotional tribute to her brother as she shared a clip of him from his live performance and wrote, "That voice! Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you "Jet" & our family will not be the same without you."

The late singer was born in Gary, Indiana on September 12, 1971, in a musical family. His younger sisters Trina & Tamara performed as an American contemporary R&B group in the late 1990s. His most famous song 'You' featured on his first two albums, Jesse Powell and 'Bout It. Jesse also released other albums named JP and Jesse.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.