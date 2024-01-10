India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

The biggest film family in India has net worth of Rs 6000 crore, which includes five production companies, and four active superstars.

Long before nepotism was a buzzword in Indian lexicon, films were already a family business. Right from the days of Raj Kapoor setting up RK Studios to Nutan and Tanuja following in the footsteps of Shobhana Samarth, film families were prevalent. And while many of those clans faded away as younger generations left films, some still exist today. In fact, the biggest and most successful film family in India has more superstars and film companies than any other.

India’s most successful film family

The Allu-Konidela family from the Telugu film industry, often referred to as the Mega Family, is the most successful film family in India. The family began with the entry of actor and producer Allu Ramalingam into the industry in the 1950s. Regarded as one of the finest comedians of his generation, Ramalingam saw his son Allu Aravind also enter films, but as a producer and distributor. Ramalingam’s daughter Surekha was married to superstar Chiranjeevi, bringing in the other branch of the family, the Konidelas. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan is a superstar in his own right, while another brothe Nagendra Babu is an actor and producer.

Aravind’s son Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid Indian actors, as is Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. Arjun’s brother Sirish is also an actor. Similarly, Nagendra’s son Varun Tej is an actor while daughter Niharika is a producer. Chiranjeevi’s sister Vijaya’s children Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej are also both actors.

The Mega family’s businesses and studios

Collectively, the family has a net worth of over Rs 6000 crore, making them richer than the Khans and the Johars. The bulk of this comes from the wealth of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, the three biggest names in the family, as well as Pawan Kalyan. The family collectively has five film production companies – Geetha Arts, Anjana Productions, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, Konidela Production Company, and Allu Studios. No other family in India boasts of such big production companies. The family also has four big active superstars and several other successful actors and producers in their ranks.