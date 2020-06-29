'I regret not stopping him': Shoaib Akhtar shares details of his first encounter with Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his thoughts on the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a recent video over on his YouTube channel, the former pacer claimed that he had once met Sushant in Mumbai a few years ago.

However, the actor had not looked entirely confident to him as per Akhtar.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni’s film," said Akhtar in his YouTube video.

The 44-year-old then went on to confess how he regrets not speaking with the actor back then and said if had he talking with him about his own experiences then things might have been turned out differently for Sushant.

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life."

"I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him," he added.

He finished off the video by saying: "Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it."

"Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," the former pacer added.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: