Entertainment

HanuMan Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film

The Hindi dubbed version of Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan will start streaming on JioCinema from March 16. The streaming details of the other languages haven't been announced yet.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

HanuMan/File photo
Headlined by Teja Sajja and helmed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film HanuMan was released in the theatres on January 12 this year and received extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film has been praised for its engaging storytelling, impressive visual effects, strong performances, and brilliantly blending mytholgy with the superhero genre.

Originally made in Telugu, HanuMan was also released in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 40 crore, the film turned out to be a blockbuster earning just over Rs 200 crore net in India and Rs 293 crore gross globally. As of now, it is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024, only behind Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter, that has grossed Rs 337 crore worldwide.

After more than two months since its release, the Hindi dubbed version of HanuMan will finally start streaming on JioCinema from March 16. Teja Sajja-starrer will also have its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex at 8 PM on March 16. The film's logline on JioCinema website reads as, "Set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, the film follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri, and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem."

Also starring Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in supporting roles,  HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) of Indian superheroes. The filmmaker has already announced its sequel titled Jai HanuMan. 

