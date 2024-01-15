HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul, collects Rs 15.50 crore

Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

Inside Visuals: Rahul Gandhi To Commence Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur Today

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul, collects Rs 15.50 crore

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan continues to perform well at the box office.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

article-main
HanuMan surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was released in theatres on January 12. The film opened to a thunderous response from the audience with fans whistling in theatres and it also reflected in its box office collection. 
 
According to Sacnilk, HanuMan collected Rs 8.05 crore on day 1, however, it saw a surge of 54.66% on its first Saturday and collected Rs 12.50 crore at the box office. Now, there is no stopping to the film. As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, HanuMan has collected Rs 15.50 crore at the box office on day 3 taking its total to 40.15 crore. With this, the film’s collection has crossed the Rs 50-crore  mark worldwide. 
 
Teja Sajja’s HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which had a thunderous opening collecting Rs 41.3 crore on day 1. However, the film saw a major drop on the second day. Now, HanuMan has surpassed Mahesh Babu film’s third-day haul and collected as the film collected Rs 14.25 crore at the box office. Hanuman had an overall 83.69% Telugu occupancy and 31.90% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, January 14, 2024. 
 
Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”
 
Helmed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, Hanuman stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. The film continues to roar at the box office due to positive word of mouth.
 
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Aap dono se zamaana hai': Dhruv Jurel pens down emotional message thanking parents after maiden India call-up

HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul, collects Rs 15.50 crore

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE