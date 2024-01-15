HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul, collects Rs 15.50 crore

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan continues to perform well at the box office.

Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was released in theatres on January 12. The film opened to a thunderous response from the audience with fans whistling in theatres and it also reflected in its box office collection.

According to Sacnilk, HanuMan collected Rs 8.05 crore on day 1, however, it saw a surge of 54.66% on its first Saturday and collected Rs 12.50 crore at the box office. Now, there is no stopping to the film. As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, HanuMan has collected Rs 15.50 crore at the box office on day 3 taking its total to 40.15 crore. With this, the film's collection has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark worldwide.

Teja Sajja’s HanuMan clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which had a thunderous opening collecting Rs 41.3 crore on day 1. However, the film saw a major drop on the second day. Now, HanuMan has surpassed Mahesh Babu film’s third-day haul and collected as the film collected Rs 14.25 crore at the box office. Hanuman had an overall 83.69% Telugu occupancy and 31.90% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”

Helmed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, Hanuman stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. The film continues to roar at the box office due to positive word of mouth.