Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer all set to enter Rs 100-crore club, mints Rs 11.50 crore

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram saw a slight drop on Tuesday and is estimated to earn Rs 11.50.

Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film, Guntur Kaaram, faced a lukewarm response from the audience upon its release on January 12, amidst tough competition with other films like HanuMan, Captain Miller, Ayalaan," and "Merry Christmas."

On day 1, Guntur Kaaram managed to collect Rs 41.5 crore in India, surpassing the Telugu collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. However, the film experienced a significant drop on its second day, January 13, with a collection of only Rs 13.55 crore in India, reflecting a substantial 70% decline. On day 3, the film collected Rs 14.5 crore, and on day 4, it remained steady at the box office with an estimated collection of Rs 14.50 crore.

Now, as per Sacnilk.com, the film saw a slight drop on Tuesday and is estimated to earn Rs 11.50. The total collection now stands at Rs 94.5 crore, Guntur Kaaram will soon enter Rs 100-crore club.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on social media. Sharing the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh wrote, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!” he wrote. Mahesh seemed on cloud nine to see this, as he shared some love and wrote, “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!”

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, "Guntur Kaaram" features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, and Jayaram in key roles. The film's music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. Notably, Guntur is Mahesh’s hometown, and the film’s pre-release event was held there, where the star proclaimed to fans that they’re his family now, after his parents’ passing.