Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu beats Pushpa's Telugu opening, collects Rs 44.50 crore

Mahesh Babu has beaten Allu Arjun, by crossing Pushpa Telugu version's first-day figures, but it failed to cross Prabhas' Adipurush and Salaar's Telugu opening.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu action thriller Guntur Kaaram has given a flying start to the Telugu film industry in 2024. The first day early estimates are out, and the movie has collected more than 40 crores in APTG (Andra Pradesh and Telangana).

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Guntur Kaaram has grossed Rs 44.50 crore in APTG. Released on Friday, January 12, Guntur Kaaram had an overall 68.66% Telugu occupancy, with 74.67% in morning shows, 61.43% in the afternoon shows, and 69.89% in the evening shows.

As far as comparisons are concerned, Guntur Kaaram has beaten the opening figures of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Part One (Telugu version). As Sacnilk reported, Pushpa collected, Rs 35.50 crore in APTG. Mahesh Babu's latest film may have surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa, but it has failed to cross Prabhas' Adipurush and Salaar's opening. As Sacnilk reported, Prabhas' Adipursh Rs 48.5 crore in APTG, whereas Salaar earned Rs 67.1 crore in APTG.

Guntur Kaaram sees Mahesh as Vyra Venkat Ramana Reddy, Sreeleela as Keerthi aka Ammu and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Raji. Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Mahesh Achanta and Raghu Babu play key roles in the film. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sakranthi on January 12. The film has clashed with Daggubati Venkatesh's Saindhav, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, Dhanush's Captain Miller, and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan.