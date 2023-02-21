Farzi actor Zakir Hussain says he had no idea his and Vijay Sethupathi's scenes became viral memes | Exclusive

Zakir Hussain and Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi

Raj and DK’s new web series Farzi has become a hit with the fans within days of its release. The show, which marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, has particularly become a pop culture goldmine with countless memes being shared online. The interactions between Vijay Sethupathi and Zakir Hussain’s characters, in particular, have become fodder for several memes. However, in an interaction with DNA, Hussain said he was blissfully unaware of the avalanche.

Farzi deals with an ‘artist’ who begins making counterfeit currency and how a righteous cop Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) forms a task force to catch him. In his bid, he must navigate the foul-mouthed reluctant politician (played by Zakir Hussain), who only helps him if there is an electoral gain. The interactions between the two characters, laden with dark humour and sarcasm, have been loved by the audience.

Talking about the reaction to the show, Zakir Hussain says, “I was so surprised by the response and the compliments. When I did it, I didn’t know the story. I only interacted with Vijay Sethupathi in the series so I felt it was about corruption and fake notes. I never imagined it would be so well received. Now, it feels very nice.”

Ask him if he knows he is the star of thousands of memes on social media and he laughs before saying, “I had no idea about this. I was told by DK and a few other people that my scenes and dialogues are memes now. I had no idea where to watch them even when cast members forwarded me some.” But Hussain feels this validation and form of feedback is very good. “This is good though that you get the public’s reaction so quickly nowadays. Here, the show or film releases and there you start getting reactions. You take years to make something but the reactions come in two minutes. This is the advantage of technology in today’s times,” he adds.

Farzi also stars Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Raashi Khanna, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.