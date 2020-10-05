COVID-19 positive Tamannaah Bhatia discharged from hospital; releases statement

A day after reports stated that actress Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized, she herself has confirmed that she has now been discharged and is self-isolating. She was quarantined at a private medical facility in Hyderabad, seeking expert treatment for a couple of days, and is now discharged after the successful completion of the treatment.

Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a health update. She wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!”

Here's her post:

Earlier in August, her parents had tested COVID-19 positive, though she had tested negative. "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive," she had shared on Twitter.

On the work front, Tamannaah is working on Sampath Nandi's sports drama 'Seetimaar', Telugu remake of Kannada hit Love Mocktail 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and her Tamil web debut “The November Story.” She is awaiting the release of her romantic Bollywood drama “Bole Chudiyan” opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It was also recently announced that Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun and would be reprising Tabu's role. The film is scheduled to go on floors this November.