‘Cleaned vomit from studio floors’: KGF Chapter 2 star Raveena Tandon reveals shocking details about career’s early days

Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is now enjoying the success of her recently released film KGF Chapter 2. With its theatrical run, the Yash starrer wowed viewers and earned a fantastic reception at the box office. In the action period film, Raveena played the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen.

Raveena Tandon has won the hearts of the public with her flawless performances on the silver screens over the years. With each of her films, she has proven her acting prowess and has come a long way in the profession. Raveena recently talked out about the challenges she had in her early days in the industry, as well as how she ended up as an actor.

Raveena Tandon claimed in a recent interview with Mid-Day that she is only in the industry 'by default.' She also claimed that, although coming from a filmmaking family, she began her career cleaning or wiping vomit off studio floors during her early days in the profession.

She said, “That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what’s meant for you and I would be like ‘no no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor"



Also read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash reveals Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon were approached for prequel

When a model did not show up on Prahlad Kakkar's set, he would simply call Raveena, and she would do her makeup and start posing. So she reasoned that since she had to do it, why should she do it for Prahlad for free every time, why not get some pocket money out of it, and that was the thinking that prompted her to begin modelling. She continued to receive film offers despite the fact that she had no acting, dancing, or dialogue delivery skills. She considers herself to have simply evolved and learned along the way.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the romantic comedy Ghudchadi, for those who are unaware. Along with Raveena, Sanjay Dutt, Khushalii Kumar, and Parth Samthaan play pivotal roles in the upcoming film.