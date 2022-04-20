KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon reacts to love pouring in for her character Ramika Sen

Raveena Tandon/File photo

Actress Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen."

She added, "She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Yash, who is currently enjoying the blockbuster pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, stated that fans are the only group of people who unconditionally love a celebrity.

Speaking on multiple topics in one of his interviews, Yash said:,"Regardless of the other factors, your fans are the only ones who love you. They buy a ticket, come in, watch you on the screen, and then leave. They are unconcerned about your religion, caste, or community."

Yash stated that his family was surrounded by fake people who only wanted to be with them during good times when discussing the success and failure patterns in the movie industry.

On being quizzed about how Yash receives failures, he said, "Failure is practical. It is so real".

"The same people who treated my parents unfairly before, now claim to be close to our family," Yash explained.

"But see it through a neutral lens and laugh it away," the Googly actor added.

With his latest release, KGF: Chapter 2, Yash officially entered the pan-India space. Prashanth Neel`s directorial has received a lot of attention as it is doing well at the box office across the country.