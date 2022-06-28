BTS' Jin eating dosa at restaurant? ARMY in India can’t keep calm after Kim Seokjin’s photo goes viral

credit: jin/instagram

After breaking the internet with his shirtless photos, Jin aka Kim Seokjin posted another photo from a restaurant. After seeing this photo, BTS ARMY went crazy as they think Jin, who is trying a new dish, is eating Dosa.

Photo shared by Jin

ARMY’s reaction:

JIN IS EATING DOSA JKAJAJAJAKJAJAKAJAKAJJAJJA pic.twitter.com/vsK8S1MBij — Ayu with Jack in the box (@vbwiear) June 27, 2022

Jin holding family dosa https://t.co/44yioiJ9pe — Divi in the box (@jinnielove11) June 27, 2022

Since you got no reply yet I'll reply it's a South Indian dish like this but what Jin is eating is not dosa pic.twitter.com/wc9EH5Fhhg — (@iwasfriendzoned) June 27, 2022

First, I thought Jin was eating dosa — Ria (@daegu_AD) June 27, 2022

Don’t mind, I’m too hungry I was thinking awww how cute, Jin is eating dosa and then I saw the head poking out June 27, 2022

On Sunday, BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin surprised everyone when he dropped his shirtless photo from a beach and flaunted his new ‘7’ tattoo. Recently, he himself a tattoo ‘7’ on his lower back which is a tribute to BTS. It is also dedicated to his friendship with other band members.

Sharing the photo, Jin wrote, “I also got a friendship tattoo,’ in Korean. The tattoo can be seen on his back. BTS leader RM also reacted to the photos and wrote, “Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either.” Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.” J-Hope also commented on the photo and wrote, “Holy moly.”

Take a look:

A few days ago, BTS singer Jimin has created history. Suddenly Twitter is being flooded with congratulations tweets, and #HistoryMakerJimin has become one of the top trends. But what is the reason? Well, the singer had released his solo song Filter, and it has turned out to become one of the most-streamed songs on an online music streaming platform. The song Filter has touched the milestone of 300 million streams and this is one of the fastest Korean male solo songs to create such a record.

As soon as the song earned this milestone, BTS ARMY and Jimin fans expressed their happiness on social media. Many Jimin fans are boasting about the singer's magnetic persona, and ear-soothing vocals behind the milestone, while others are proudly calling themselves his fans.