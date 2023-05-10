AR Rahman takes a dig at singers who remix his songs, shares video of Sting watching his song 'getting murdered'

Credit: AR Rahman/Instagram

Legendary singer AR Rahman, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and shared an old video in which Sting can be listening to Jose Feliciano 'murdering' his song Every Breath You Take at the Polar Music Prize in 2017. Sharing the video, AR Rahman penned a cryptic caption.

AR Rahman wrote, “I’ve been there (heart eye emoji).” The caption of the original video read, “Sting watching his song getting murdered live on stage.” In the clip, Sting looks bit irritated. Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Yes we can understand sir.. I salute his patience.” The second one said, “can feel the pain from his face…” The third one said, “Sir, frankly what's happening to most of your songs being dubbed into Telugu lately is just the same thing, I guess right under your watch.”

The fourth one said, “Recent Youtubers, and Insta reel makers are spoiling ARR's classics in the name of Remix.” AR Rahman’s song Humma Humma and Masakali were recreated. In 2020, the singer expressed disappointment with T-Series and tweeted, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. Lots of love and prayers, AR Rahman.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman's latest big release is Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was released on April 28. The period action drama film features an ensemble of actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj amongst others.

