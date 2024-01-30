AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

AR Rahman has clarified that the voices of dead singers were used with proper permission from their family members.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam, is set to release a song recorded using the voices of the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. The announcement sparked a debate on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry.

However, AR Rahman has clarified that their voices were used with proper permission from their family members. The song Thimiri Yezhuda in Lal Salaam has been recreated using AI models to bring back the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman shared this information on his social media, addressing the use of AI in the creation of the song.

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

AR Rahman wrote, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia."

Meanhwile, during the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' in Chennai on January 26, left her father Rajinikanth emotional when she addressed the audience. She clarified that her father is not 'Sanghi,' as claimed on social media. She spoke emotionally about her father and the film which left superstar teary-eyed.

'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama set to release in theaters on February 9. On January 26, the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' happened at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. During her speech, Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to her team. She also addressed the recent personal attacks her father faced on social media.

She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'." Hearing this, Rajinikanth was left in tears. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that putting together the 'Lal Salaam' project was initially challenging because several producers were hesitant to fund it. She mentioned the difficulty in finding financial support for the film. Additionally, Aishwarya revealed that she didn't consider asking her father to be part of the film during the initial stages.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that when her father heard the script for 'Lal Salaam,' he expressed interest in playing the role of Moideen Bhai. Initially hesitant and concerned about potentially affecting her father's legacy, Aishwarya had not considered him for a role in the film until he himself suggested it.