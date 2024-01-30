Twitter
Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Top 10 non-alcoholic drinks

8 easy ways to add fruits in your diet 

9 horror films inspired by true events

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Meet actress who dated two superstars, both relationships failed, then married a doctor, she is now..

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

AR Rahman has clarified that the voices of dead singers were used with proper permission from their family members.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam, is set to release a song recorded using the voices of the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. The announcement sparked a debate on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry.

However, AR Rahman has clarified that their voices were used with proper permission from their family members. The song Thimiri Yezhuda in Lal Salaam has been recreated using AI models to bring back the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman shared this information on his social media, addressing the use of AI in the creation of the song.

AR Rahman wrote, "We took permission from  their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance  if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia." 

Meanhwile, during the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' in Chennai on January 26, left her father Rajinikanth emotional when she addressed the audience. She clarified that her father is not 'Sanghi,' as claimed on social media. She spoke emotionally about her father and the film which left superstar teary-eyed.

'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama set to release in theaters on February 9. On January 26, the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' happened at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. During her speech, Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to her team. She also addressed the recent personal attacks her father faced on social media.

She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'." Hearing this, Rajinikanth was left in tears. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that putting together the 'Lal Salaam' project was initially challenging because several producers were hesitant to fund it. She mentioned the difficulty in finding financial support for the film. Additionally, Aishwarya revealed that she didn't consider asking her father to be part of the film during the initial stages.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that when her father heard the script for 'Lal Salaam,' he expressed interest in playing the role of Moideen Bhai. Initially hesitant and concerned about potentially affecting her father's legacy, Aishwarya had not considered him for a role in the film until he himself suggested it.

