Amala Paul opens up on doing a nude scene in 'Aadai'

People were surprised to see Amala Paul going nude in the teaser of her upcoming film, Aadai. Her character Kaamini is introduced as a 'missing daughter' who was drunk when her mother last spoke to her over the phone. This left an impressive mark on everyone and fans have been waiting to know more about the film. Amala had tweeted the teaser stating, "With your support and unconditional love, I embark upon yet another journey. Keep me in your prayers and wish your girl all the very best as #Aadai is all set to hit the screens v v soon. Onward and upward we go".

During an interaction with The Hindu, when Amala was asked about the nude scene, she stated, "I asked him (director Rathna Kumar ) to not worry about it. It is only when I reached that point, I was feeling stressed. I was anxious to know about what is happening on the sets, who were all going to be there, and if there was security. There were only 15 people on the sets. I wouldn't have done the scene if I didn’t trust the crew."

Amala was also asked about the criticism Aadai teaser received. To which she replied, "There will always be people who will judge the film before watching it. We can't do anything about it. It was an honest attempt. It is a true film, and each film has its own destiny. So, who cares [about the comments]?"

The actor also revealed that she almost quit the industry before she was offered Aadai.