Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to 'Mubarakan's new trailer

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, proudly presented the new trailer of Anees Bazmee's upcoming family entertainer ?Mubarakan?.

The actor, who has worked with Anees Bazmee in films like ?Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? (2004), ?Welcome? (2007) and ?Singh is Kinng? (2008), has given thumbs up to the ?Mubarakan? team.

The ?Rustom? actor took to his Twitter handle to laud the trailer, writing ?#Mubarakan @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @ashwinvarde and team, trailer aur film hit hai Complete family entertainer!?

The new trailer gives away hilarious punch lines by Anil Kapoor and tickles our funny bones. The earlier trailer has garnered humongous response leaving the audiences in complete anticipation.

?Mubarakan?, which features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz, is slated to have its worldwide release on July 28.

