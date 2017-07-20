Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to 'Mubarakan's new trailer

Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India's growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire's mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say 'forever hot'

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to 'Mubarakan's new trailer

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, proudly presented the new trailer of Anees Bazmee's upcoming family entertainer ?

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2017, 06:52 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, proudly presented the new trailer of Anees Bazmee's upcoming family entertainer ?Mubarakan?.

The actor, who has worked with Anees Bazmee in films like ?Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? (2004), ?Welcome? (2007) and ?Singh is Kinng? (2008), has given thumbs up to the ?Mubarakan? team.

The ?Rustom? actor took to his Twitter handle to laud the trailer, writing ?#Mubarakan @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @ashwinvarde and team, trailer aur film hit hai Complete family entertainer!?

The new trailer gives away hilarious punch lines by Anil Kapoor and tickles our funny bones. The earlier trailer has garnered humongous response leaving the audiences in complete anticipation.

?Mubarakan?, which features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz, is slated to have its worldwide release on July 28.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

