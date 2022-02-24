Ajith Kumar's fans bathe 'Valimai' producer Boney Kapoor's car with curd and milk on film's opening show- Watch

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited actioner 'Valimai' released today with much fanfare, and the die-hard fans of Ajith are already hailing it as one of the best movies of the year. People are raving about the action sequences and the blend of drama with Kumar's noteworthy performance. The admirers of Ajith couldn't control their happiness, to see their idol on the big screen.

The team of 'Valimai,' producer Boney Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya and others attended the early morning, first-day first show at Chennai's famous cinema.

Well, Ajith's admirers were so happy with the film, that they welcomed Boney in their style. A large herd of fans poured milk and curd on Kapoor's car, and it was an unreal reception for Boney.

Earlier, The producer of the movie Boney Kapoor opened up about their preparation for the high-octane stunts, and spilt details on their hectic shooting schedule. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Boney shared that out of their 150 days of schedule, the action set pieces took 80 days to shoot. He also added that owing to Covid restrictions, they had to face scheduling conflicts a few times. In the promo, we see a large convey of bikes, flying around, and accomplishing some death-defying stunts. Kapoor added that for the film, they used around 150 motorbikes. They had also utilised 15-20 cars, out of them, 4 were brand-new, and they have even blasted a few of them. The makers also bought around 25-30 bikes in Russia, and after the shoot, they sold them at half price.

While speaking to IANS, Boney called Ajith an actor of modesty, who has mastered the discipline, has a sheer passion for his profession and has immense dedication. Kapoor further added that Kumar is a most-sought actor among the producers. He has been a great support in getting this project shaped up as envisaged during the pre-production phase.

