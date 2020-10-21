'800': Case registered against man for issuing rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter

As per the latest reports, a man has been booked for issuing rape threats to actor Vijay Sethupathi's minor daughter on social media.

Twitter user, Rithik (handle name: @ItsRithikRajh), alongside photos of the actor and his underage daughter wrote that the girl should be sexually assaulted “in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

On late Tuesday evening, Chennai Police commissioner Mahesh Agarwal took to his Twitter handle to put out the piece of news that a case had been registered in the Cyber Cell. He wrote, "There has been a lot of concern regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of a complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered."

Earlier in the day, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi`s daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women`s wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi said that it is not only barbaric but also extremely dangerous to the very fabric of society.

"The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi`s daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator," Kanimozhi tweeted.

Sethupathi received a threat on social media that his daughter will be raped if takes up the lead role in Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralitharan`s biopic "800".

Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Sethupathi leave the movie, due to Muralitharan`s political stand, which is allegedly in favour of the Sri Lankan regime.

On Monday, Sethupathi had said that everything is over as regards his presence in "800", after Muralitharan, in a statement, said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups.

Speaking to reporters, Sethupathi said everything is over and that is why he had tweeted `thanks` and `vannakam` after posting Muralitharan`s statement.

While people such as Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, actor-turned-politician All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R.Sarathkumar and his wife and actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar had voiced their support for Sethupathi, the Tamil movie world was largely silent.

Even the South Indian Artistes` Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, the body representing the interests of actors, maintained silence on the issue.