As Kantara fame Rishab Shetty rings in 40th birthday, Rakshit Shetty’s heartfelt wish steals the spotlight: Check

Rishab Shetty is celebrating his 40th birthday today (July 7). (Credits: Instagram)

Rishab Shetty who received nationwide recognition with his last release, Kantara, is celebrating his 40th birthday today (July 7). On the occasion, the who's who of the Kannada film industry took to social media to wish Rishab Shetty. Among these, Rakshit Shetty's wish for Rishab Shetty stood out for the fans. The 777 Charlie actor shared a special birthday greeting for the filmmaker and also acknowledged Rishab Shetty's accomplishments. Rakshit Shetty also expressed his desire for the birthday star to soar to even greater heights in the future and make him proud.

Rakshit Shetty took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Reflecting on an extraordinary year, filled with remarkable achievements and happiness. As you step into this new chapter, may it be adorned with even greater moments. Wishing you nothing but the very best, maga @shetty_rishab. Happy birthday!”

Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty came together for the 2016 laughter ride, Kirik Party, which turned out to be a huge box-office success. Since then, movie enthusiasts have been waiting for its sequel.

cre_Trending

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty confirmed that Kirik Party 2 is on the cards. He said, “Yes, definitely we are making Kirik Party 2. The climax of the Kirik Party is about the reunion of senior students. So, Kirik Party 2 is also like a reunion for Rakshit, me, and the entire team. The story is completely different.”

Netizens react to Rakshit Shetty's post

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Happy birthday, "@shetty_rishab sir May you soar and reach greater heights and break all kinds of ceilings with your pure grit, determination and the passion you have towards cinema. Wishing you a more successful year filled with joy, love and peace.”

Another user said, "Happy Birthday Shettreeee!!! Your contributions to the industry has left an indelible mark, Cheers to many more years of cinema!”

Rishab Shetty working on Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty is occupied with the sequel to his blockbuster hit, Kantara 2. Given that the first installment swept the audience off their feet, expectations from the sequel are sky-high.