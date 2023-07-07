Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050729
HomeEntertainment

As Kantara fame Rishab Shetty rings in 40th birthday, Rakshit Shetty’s heartfelt wish steals the spotlight: Check

Acknowledging Rishab Shetty’s accomplishments, Rakshit Shetty expressed his desire for the birthday star to soar to even greater heights in the future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

As Kantara fame Rishab Shetty rings in 40th birthday, Rakshit Shetty’s heartfelt wish steals the spotlight: Check
Rishab Shetty is celebrating his 40th birthday today (July 7). (Credits: Instagram)

Rishab Shetty who received nationwide recognition with his last release, Kantara, is celebrating his 40th birthday today (July 7). On the occasion, the who's who of the Kannada film industry took to social media to wish Rishab Shetty. Among these, Rakshit Shetty's wish for Rishab Shetty stood out for the fans. The 777 Charlie actor shared a special birthday greeting for the filmmaker and also acknowledged Rishab Shetty's accomplishments. Rakshit Shetty also expressed his desire for the birthday star to soar to even greater heights in the future and make him proud.

Rakshit Shetty took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Reflecting on an extraordinary year, filled with remarkable achievements and happiness. As you step into this new chapter, may it be adorned with even greater moments. Wishing you nothing but the very best, maga @shetty_rishab. Happy birthday!”

Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty came together for the 2016 laughter ride, Kirik Party, which turned out to be a huge box-office success. Since then, movie enthusiasts have been waiting for its sequel.

cre_Trending

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty confirmed that Kirik Party 2 is on the cards. He said, “Yes, definitely we are making Kirik Party 2. The climax of the Kirik Party is about the reunion of senior students. So, Kirik Party 2 is also like a reunion for Rakshit, me, and the entire team. The story is completely different.”

Netizens react to Rakshit Shetty's post

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Happy birthday, "@shetty_rishab sir May you soar and reach greater heights and break all kinds of ceilings with your pure grit, determination and the passion you have towards cinema. Wishing you a more successful year filled with joy, love and peace.”

Another user said, "Happy Birthday Shettreeee!!! Your contributions to the industry has left an indelible mark, Cheers to many more years of cinema!”

Rishab Shetty working on Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty is occupied with the sequel to his blockbuster hit, Kantara 2. Given that the first installment swept the audience off their feet, expectations from the sequel are sky-high.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.