On mom Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday, Priyanka Chopra has this to say

Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra has time and again expressed the significance of her family’s support in her life. Priyanka lost her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, to cancer in 2013. On June 17, her mother celebrates her 70th birthday. To mark this special occasion, the Barfi star took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for her mother. On Instagram, Priyanka posed a heart-melting reel with glimpses of her precious time with her mother throughout the years.

She captioned the clip, "My dearest mama...The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king-size every day and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership, and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you...Your forever champion and fan."

Priyanka Chopra's birthday post for mom

Priyanka Chopra's daughter named after her mother

Priyanka Chopra's one-year-old daughter with husband Nick Jonas has been named after Madhu Chopra as her middle name is also Malti. The former Miss World even has a tattoo called 'Daddy's Little Girl' on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

Priyanka Chopra's work lineup

After the hit spy thriller series Citadel, Priyanka is busy working on her next project, Heads Of State. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie also has Idris Elba and John Cena in the primary cast. Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram and dropped a still of her bandaged legs from the sets of Heads Of State. She wrote, "These knees have been through a lot over time. #headsofstate."

Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road-trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.