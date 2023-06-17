Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker expecting first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to embrace motherhood again at the age of 44. She is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. During one of Travis Barker's concerts recently, Kourtney Kardashian surprised him by holding up a sign that read 'Travis, I'm Pregnant.' Refreshing your memory, she recreated Blink-182's iconic music video, 'All The Small Things.' An elated Travis Barker instantly jumped down from the stage and walked towards his ladylove. Caught up in the moment, the couple began kissing passionately in public.

The reality television star already has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker is the father of two children from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney and Travis got together in 2020 and made their relationship public in February 2021. The couple tied the knot in May 2022 in a grand ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian on her IVF journey

Kourtney Kardashian has been extremely transparent on her challenging IVF journey. During one of the episodes of the popular show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she opened up about her disappointment with the IVF process, and by December 2022, she announced that she had officially discontinued her treatment. She claimed that the medication she has been taking as part of her IVF treatment has pushed her into early menopause, leading to weight gain and even depression.

During the premiere of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season 3, Kourtney Kardashian talked about her decision to discontinue IVF and revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s. However, she added that most of her frozen eggs were not able to make it through the thawing process. She further emphasised that freezing one's eggs does not ensure a successful pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian further clarified that she and Travis Barker are already enjoying a full and blessed life, even without a child.

She was quoted as saying, “We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us… When I was 38 or 39 everyone was like pushing me to do that and most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell and none of them made it to an embryo.”