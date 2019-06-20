WBJEE 2019 Result soon, check wbjeeb.nic.in for latest

The long wait is over for students who appeared West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). The results will come out at 2 PM today, 20th June. The candidates who appeared for the WBJEE can check their results on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

The examination was conducted on 26th May.

How to check results

Step 1 Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 Enter your application number

Step 3 Enter your password

Step 4 Enter your security pin

Step 5 Hit submit

Step 6 Take a printout for your future reference.

About the WBJEE 2019

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology.