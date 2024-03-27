Twitter
Education

Vikas Divyakirti praises UPSC topper Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, here's why

Recently, Vikas Divyakriti met IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who is IAS Tina Dabi's former husband and praised him for the beautification of Srinagar over the past few years.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Some teachers go above and beyond the call of duty to help their students receive an education that will better prepare them for the future. And one such teacher is Dr Vikas Divyakirti, internet sensation and founder of Drishti IAS. 

His YouTube channels have more than 10 million and get millions of views daily on his recorded lectures. In his YouTube, He talks about literature, science, philosophy, religion, geopolitics and civil service examinations. 

Dr Vikas Divyakriti, the founder of the Drishti IAS coaching centre, is a popular teacher. He completed his PhD in Hindi literature at Delhi University. He has a great command over the Hindi language. He has completed his MA, M Phil, and PhD in Hindi literature. He started his teaching career at Delhi University.

Recently, Vikas Divyakriti met IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who is IAS Tina Dabi's former husband and praised him for the beautification of Srinagar over the past few years.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan was earlier married to popular IAS officer Tina Dabi. They parted ways and Khan went on to marry Dr Mehreen Qazi, while, IAS Tina Dabi welcomed her baby boy in 2023 with her husband and senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. 

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with AIR 2. Khan served as the SMC commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City for the past three years and has now been posted to Kulgam as the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner. 

