UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The deadline for online submission of the application will end on May 10, 2024, at 11:50 PM. The UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 16, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC - NET June 2024 examination for candidates who aspire for 'Junior Research Fellowship, determining their eligibility for 'Assistant Professor', or aim to pursue a Ph.D. in any of the 83 subjects.

It's an OMR (pen and paper) based exam. The structure consists of two papers that involve objective-type, multiple-choice questions, and there are no breaks between papers.

UGC NET June 2024: Check how to apply

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on UGC NET June 2024 link.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a printout of the page with yourself for further reference.

