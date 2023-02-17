UGC NET 2022 December admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam from February 21

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam soon. The UGC NET 2023 exam will be held between February 21 to March 10, 2023. UGC NET 2023 Subject and Date wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) can be accessed through the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA.

UGC NET Exam 2023 admit card to be released soon on the official website. The subject and date-wise schedule have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the examination city intimation slip.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Date and Subject-wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2022, Phase-I –reg..” link

A new UGC NET exam schedule PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.