Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UGC NET 2022 December admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam from February 21

UGC NET Exam 2023 admit card to be released soon on the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

UGC NET 2022 December admit card expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam from February 21
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam soon. The UGC NET 2023 exam will be held between February 21 to March 10, 2023. UGC NET 2023 Subject and Date wise schedule (Phase I, 57 Subjects) can be accessed through the official website. UGC NET 2023 will have a total of 57 subjects exam which will be conducted by NTA.  

UGC NET Exam 2023 admit card to be released soon on the official website. The subject and date-wise schedule have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the examination city intimation slip.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Date and Subject-wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2022, Phase-I –reg..” link
  • A new UGC NET exam schedule PDF document will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
  • UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule 

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard released at ibps.in: Here's how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.