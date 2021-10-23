UGC NET 2021: NTA releases revised exam dates for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC-NET fresh exam dates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The UGC-NET fresh dates for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles are November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 01, 03, 04 and 05.

UGC NET 2021 date(s): November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29 & 30, 2021 and December 1, 3, 4 & 5, 2021

UGC NET Admit Card releasing date: To be announced soon

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET 2021 exam was scheduled to begin on October 17 but had to be postponed as the exam dates were clashing with other major exams. Earlier in September also, NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

UGC NET 2021 exam date is out now and candidates can expect the admit card to be released soon. The admit card will contain all the important details related to the exam like date, time, venue etc and candidates have to carry it with them to the exam hall. Admit card release date will be announced soon.