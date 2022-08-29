TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration to end today: Check details here

TS EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling registrations will be closed soon by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates who cleared the EAMCET exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the official EAMCET Counselling 2022 schedule, today is the last date for candidates to fill in their basic information, pay the fees and book a slot for certificate verification. TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process started on August 23. Candidates must note that the registration, certificate verification and filling in of choices all began on the same day.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for “Candidate Registration”

Enter your details, upload all the documents required

Pay the application fees and submit the registration

Apply for certificate verification, fill in your choices and complete the process.

Certificate verification for candidates is also underway for candidates who have already registered. The last date for certificate verification is tomorrow, August 30. After the certificate verification process is completed, candidates would be allowed to fill in their choices till September 2.

Candidates who wish to apply for admissions into BE, BTech, and BPharmacy courses appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. Those who cleared the exam are now undergoing the counselling process to secure admission.

Read: NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here